722 Stonehill Court

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Property will be available September 1st!



Register for a self-showing and you will be notified when the home is ready to view: https://secure.rently.com/properties/654175



Split Level Home In Stone Mountain, GA. 3 bedroom/2 bath home awaits a new family! Unique floor plan, fireplace, eat-in kitchen, deck,and fenced yard. Minutes away from Stone Mountain Park. This one will not last!



To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Locate the property and click the “Apply Now” button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant 18+ years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:

• Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount

• No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

• No open bankruptcies

• Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

• If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday – Friday 8:30a – 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 722 Stonehill Ct is currently being rented for $1090/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,090, Application Fee: $50, Available 9/1/18

