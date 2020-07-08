All apartments in Stone Mountain
Stone Mountain, GA
722 Stonehill Court
722 Stonehill Court

722 Stonehill Court
Location

722 Stonehill Court, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Property will be available September 1st!

Register for a self-showing and you will be notified when the home is ready to view: https://secure.rently.com/properties/654175

Split Level Home In Stone Mountain, GA. 3 bedroom/2 bath home awaits a new family! Unique floor plan, fireplace, eat-in kitchen, deck,and fenced yard. Minutes away from Stone Mountain Park. This one will not last!

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Locate the property and click the “Apply Now” button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant 18+ years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:
• Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
• No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
• No open bankruptcies
• Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
• If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday – Friday 8:30a – 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 722 Stonehill Ct is currently being rented for $1090/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,090, Application Fee: $50, Available 9/1/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

