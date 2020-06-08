616 Brockinton Point Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

AVAILABLE around JULY 1st. New paint and and some recent bathroom upgrades. Great island location, close to the causeway and biking/walking distance to the beach, shopping, and village. This 2BR, 1.5BA condo features 2 upstairs bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom with shared toilet and tub/shower. Washer, dryer, included. Located across from pool. Non-smoking, No pets. 1 year minimum lease. One month's rent and security deposit ($1,200) required. $20 non-refundable application fee covers credit check.