616 Brockinton Point Drive

Amenities
AVAILABLE around JULY 1st. New paint and and some recent bathroom upgrades. Great island location, close to the causeway and biking/walking distance to the beach, shopping, and village. This 2BR, 1.5BA condo features 2 upstairs bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom with shared toilet and tub/shower. Washer, dryer, included. Located across from pool. Non-smoking, No pets. 1 year minimum lease. One month's rent and security deposit ($1,200) required. $20 non-refundable application fee covers credit check.