St. Simons, GA
616 Brockinton Point Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:36 PM

616 Brockinton Point Drive

616 Brockinton Pt · (912) 506-1679
St. Simons
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

616 Brockinton Pt, St. Simons, GA 31522
St. Simons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 616 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
oven
refrigerator
AVAILABLE around JULY 1st. New paint and and some recent bathroom upgrades. Great island location, close to the causeway and biking/walking distance to the beach, shopping, and village. This 2BR, 1.5BA condo features 2 upstairs bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom with shared toilet and tub/shower. Washer, dryer, included. Located across from pool. Non-smoking, No pets. 1 year minimum lease. One month's rent and security deposit ($1,200) required. $20 non-refundable application fee covers credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Brockinton Point Drive have any available units?
616 Brockinton Point Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 616 Brockinton Point Drive have?
Some of 616 Brockinton Point Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Brockinton Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
616 Brockinton Point Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Brockinton Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 616 Brockinton Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Simons.
Does 616 Brockinton Point Drive offer parking?
No, 616 Brockinton Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 616 Brockinton Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 Brockinton Point Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Brockinton Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 616 Brockinton Point Drive has a pool.
Does 616 Brockinton Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 616 Brockinton Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Brockinton Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Brockinton Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Brockinton Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Brockinton Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
