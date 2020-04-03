All apartments in St. Simons
Find more places like 506 Reserve Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Simons, GA
/
506 Reserve Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

506 Reserve Lane

506 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522 · (912) 571-7451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Simons
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

506 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA 31522
St. Simons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,680

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
bbq/grill
NEW(er)Construction townhome - backs up to Retreat Golf Course for ultimate privacy setting to grill out and relax. This town home offers upgraded interior features: 9' ceilings throughout, granite in kitchen, SS appliances, hardwood flooring downstairs, & stair treads. Master bedroom has a King bed, one guest room has a queen bed, and third bed has twin beds.This home features bright, beachy decor and fully equipped kitchen with complete coffee bar. Great south end of Island location near grocery store, restaurants and all the favorite attractions. 1.8 miles to the beach and minutes to The Pier Village and Neptune Water park. Community pool just steps from home. GREAT for FLETC or professionals. Vacation rental - ACCEPT FULL FLETC per diem for included utilities & maid service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Reserve Lane have any available units?
506 Reserve Lane has a unit available for $4,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 506 Reserve Lane have?
Some of 506 Reserve Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Reserve Lane currently offering any rent specials?
506 Reserve Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Reserve Lane pet-friendly?
No, 506 Reserve Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Simons.
Does 506 Reserve Lane offer parking?
No, 506 Reserve Lane does not offer parking.
Does 506 Reserve Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Reserve Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Reserve Lane have a pool?
Yes, 506 Reserve Lane has a pool.
Does 506 Reserve Lane have accessible units?
No, 506 Reserve Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Reserve Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 Reserve Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Reserve Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Reserve Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 506 Reserve Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Simons 1 BedroomsSt. Simons 2 Bedrooms
St. Simons 3 BedroomsSt. Simons Apartments with Gym
St. Simons Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLSavannah, GABrunswick, GAYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GARichmond Hill, GADock Junction, GAHinesville, GA
Midway, GAKingsland, GASkidaway Island, GACountry Club Estates, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Savannah College of Art and Design
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity