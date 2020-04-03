506 Reserve Lane

Amenities

NEW(er)Construction townhome - backs up to Retreat Golf Course for ultimate privacy setting to grill out and relax. This town home offers upgraded interior features: 9' ceilings throughout, granite in kitchen, SS appliances, hardwood flooring downstairs, & stair treads. Master bedroom has a King bed, one guest room has a queen bed, and third bed has twin beds.This home features bright, beachy decor and fully equipped kitchen with complete coffee bar. Great south end of Island location near grocery store, restaurants and all the favorite attractions. 1.8 miles to the beach and minutes to The Pier Village and Neptune Water park. Community pool just steps from home. GREAT for FLETC or professionals. Vacation rental - ACCEPT FULL FLETC per diem for included utilities & maid service.