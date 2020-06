Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This beautifully updated, fully furnished home is walking distance to Redfern Village and many local shopping hotspots and restaurants. Private fenced in backyard with plenty of seating and room to grill out with friends and family. The kitchen is extremely spacious with bar seating and overlooks the living and dining room areas. Two Bedrooms are located on the main level and the third bedroom is located on the 2nd floor above the garage with each room having their own private full bathroom. All Utilities included with a $100 cap on the electric (tenant is responsible for overage). Available June 7, 2020! Pets are not allowed.