205 Reserve Lane

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Looking to escape to a tropical paradise without having to cross an ocean? Fall in love with St. Simons Island in this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath vacation townhome. Flamingo Cove is in a prime location whether you're in the area to golf, swim, or shop, this condo's and its amenities make it the perfect place to relax after a day of exploring the best of the island.



Relax and enjoy a movie night with the family on Flamingo Cove's plush living room furnishings or enjoy cooking in a kitchen with boasting expansive counters and lots of storage space, the kitchen is well stocked with everything you'll need to wow your friends with your culinary chops as they take their first bites at the dining table.



Flamingo Cove sleeps six guests comfortably.



Sip your coffee on the patio while gazing upon the beautiful lake view.



Just a few steps from your front door you'll find an outdoor pool.