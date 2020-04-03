All apartments in St. Simons
Find more places like 205 Reserve Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Simons, GA
/
205 Reserve Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

205 Reserve Lane

205 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522 · (912) 571-7451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Simons
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

205 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA 31522
St. Simons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,680

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1772 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Looking to escape to a tropical paradise without having to cross an ocean? Fall in love with St. Simons Island in this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath vacation townhome. Flamingo Cove is in a prime location whether you're in the area to golf, swim, or shop, this condo's and its amenities make it the perfect place to relax after a day of exploring the best of the island.

Relax and enjoy a movie night with the family on Flamingo Cove's plush living room furnishings or enjoy cooking in a kitchen with boasting expansive counters and lots of storage space, the kitchen is well stocked with everything you'll need to wow your friends with your culinary chops as they take their first bites at the dining table.

Flamingo Cove sleeps six guests comfortably.

Sip your coffee on the patio while gazing upon the beautiful lake view.

Just a few steps from your front door you'll find an outdoor pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Reserve Lane have any available units?
205 Reserve Lane has a unit available for $4,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 205 Reserve Lane currently offering any rent specials?
205 Reserve Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Reserve Lane pet-friendly?
No, 205 Reserve Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Simons.
Does 205 Reserve Lane offer parking?
No, 205 Reserve Lane does not offer parking.
Does 205 Reserve Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Reserve Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Reserve Lane have a pool?
Yes, 205 Reserve Lane has a pool.
Does 205 Reserve Lane have accessible units?
No, 205 Reserve Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Reserve Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Reserve Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Reserve Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Reserve Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 205 Reserve Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Simons 1 BedroomsSt. Simons 2 Bedrooms
St. Simons 3 BedroomsSt. Simons Apartments with Gym
St. Simons Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLSavannah, GABrunswick, GAYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GARichmond Hill, GADock Junction, GAHinesville, GA
Midway, GAKingsland, GASkidaway Island, GACountry Club Estates, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Savannah College of Art and Design
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity