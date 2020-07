Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous 5 bedroom with 3 full bath home. Hardwood floors upon entry through the living and dining area. Wall to wall carpet in bedroom. Roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Not to worry, for those workaholics, the first bdrm downstairs offers built in desk for your convenience. Spacious bedrooms, open floor-plan. Second floor offers a large loft area for game area or another sitting area. Close to naval base and schools. VIRTUAL TOURS ONLY. Available 7/29/2020