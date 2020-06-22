3145 Oak Meadow Dr

Amenities

Snellville Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Welcome to Oak Meadows where this lovely home is located near top rated schools, the Snellville Pavillion, and Presidential Market Center. Interior improvements include granite countertops in the kitchen, fresh interior paint, and new carpet in select rooms, hardwood floors. The master suite hosts an ensuite complete with dual sinks, a step-in shower, and a separate tub with steps complete with granite. Deck and fenced in backyard is perfect for relaxation. All appliances stay.



Elem: Brookwood - Gwinnett

Middle: Crews

High: Brookwood

Please contact the County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

