All apartments in Snellville
Find more places like 3145 Oak Meadow Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snellville, GA
/
3145 Oak Meadow Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

3145 Oak Meadow Dr

3145 Oak Meadow Drive · (770) 355-1982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Snellville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3145 Oak Meadow Drive, Snellville, GA 30078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3145 Oak Meadow Dr · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Snellville Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management  - Available Now!  Welcome to Oak Meadows where this lovely home is located near top rated schools, the Snellville Pavillion, and Presidential Market Center. Interior improvements include granite countertops in the kitchen, fresh interior paint, and new carpet in select rooms, hardwood floors. The master suite hosts an ensuite complete with dual sinks, a step-in shower, and a separate tub with steps complete with granite. Deck and fenced in backyard is perfect for relaxation.   All appliances stay.   

Elem: Brookwood - Gwinnett
Middle: Crews
High: Brookwood
Please contact the County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.  

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq
Will I qualify to rent for an Atlanta home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
 
We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form 

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA! 

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE5852069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3145 Oak Meadow Dr have any available units?
3145 Oak Meadow Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3145 Oak Meadow Dr have?
Some of 3145 Oak Meadow Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3145 Oak Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3145 Oak Meadow Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3145 Oak Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3145 Oak Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3145 Oak Meadow Dr offer parking?
No, 3145 Oak Meadow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3145 Oak Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3145 Oak Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3145 Oak Meadow Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3145 Oak Meadow Dr has a pool.
Does 3145 Oak Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 3145 Oak Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3145 Oak Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3145 Oak Meadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3145 Oak Meadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3145 Oak Meadow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3145 Oak Meadow Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039

Similar Pages

Snellville 1 BedroomsSnellville 2 Bedrooms
Snellville Accessible ApartmentsSnellville Apartments with Gym
Snellville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GA
Morrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity