Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:25 PM

3030 Hampton Ridge Way

3030 Hampton Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

3030 Hampton Ridge Way, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OFFERING ONE HALF MONTH OF FREE RENT!

Situated on a large corner lot, this brick-front 4/2.5 home is ready for a quick move-in. The entry foyer, finished with beautiful hardwood floors, welcomes you into the split living and dining rooms. The kitchen has wood finished cabinets for that warm feel. Eat-in area is nice and bright to enjoy that morning coffee! The family room is spacious with a decorative chair-rail and dental molding on the fireplace. The French door exits on to the rear deck. Come and see it today!

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Hampton Ridge Way have any available units?
3030 Hampton Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 3030 Hampton Ridge Way have?
Some of 3030 Hampton Ridge Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Hampton Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Hampton Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Hampton Ridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3030 Hampton Ridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 3030 Hampton Ridge Way offer parking?
No, 3030 Hampton Ridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 3030 Hampton Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 Hampton Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Hampton Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 3030 Hampton Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 3030 Hampton Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 3030 Hampton Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Hampton Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 Hampton Ridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3030 Hampton Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3030 Hampton Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
