3030 Hampton Ridge Way

OFFERING ONE HALF MONTH OF FREE RENT!



Situated on a large corner lot, this brick-front 4/2.5 home is ready for a quick move-in. The entry foyer, finished with beautiful hardwood floors, welcomes you into the split living and dining rooms. The kitchen has wood finished cabinets for that warm feel. Eat-in area is nice and bright to enjoy that morning coffee! The family room is spacious with a decorative chair-rail and dental molding on the fireplace. The French door exits on to the rear deck. Come and see it today!



Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).



Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com.



Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.



We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.



