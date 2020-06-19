All apartments in Snellville
Find more places like
2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snellville, GA
/
2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C

2614 Dorian Drive Southwest · (770) 377-9156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Snellville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2614 Dorian Drive Southwest, Snellville, GA 30078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit C · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom townhouse in Snellville - Property Id: 281831

Townhouse for rent
Across the street from Briscoe Park and Library!!
NEW CARPET AND PAINT
3 bed
1 -1/2 bath
Allure flooring in den
Kitchen with frig, dishwasher, oven, and stove
Separate dining area
Laundry area down stairs
2 dedicated parking spaces
Back yard patio

Gwinnett Schools are:
Norton ES
Snellville MS
South Gwinnett HS

Requirements include net income of 3 times the rent and a good rental history.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
Lawn service included

Deposit $1,000
Rent $1,100/month with minimum 1 year leas

Call 770-377-9156 to schedule your viewing.
Requirements include a net income of 3 times the rent and good rental history/credit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281831
Property Id 281831

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5869153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C have any available units?
2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C have?
Some of 2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C does offer parking.
Does 2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C have a pool?
No, 2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C have accessible units?
No, 2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Does 2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039

Similar Pages

Snellville 1 BedroomsSnellville 2 BedroomsSnellville Accessible ApartmentsSnellville Apartments with GymSnellville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityUniversity of GeorgiaLanier Technical CollegeLife University