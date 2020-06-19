2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C.

Amenities

3 bedroom townhouse in Snellville - Property Id: 281831



Townhouse for rent

Across the street from Briscoe Park and Library!!

NEW CARPET AND PAINT

3 bed

1 -1/2 bath

Allure flooring in den

Kitchen with frig, dishwasher, oven, and stove

Separate dining area

Laundry area down stairs

2 dedicated parking spaces

Back yard patio



Gwinnett Schools are:

Norton ES

Snellville MS

South Gwinnett HS



Requirements include net income of 3 times the rent and a good rental history.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Lawn service included



Deposit $1,000

Rent $1,100/month with minimum 1 year leas



Call 770-377-9156 to schedule your viewing.

Requirements include a net income of 3 times the rent and good rental history/credit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281831

No Pets Allowed



