2102 Talmai Drive

Amenities

BRAND NEW TOWNHOME COMMUNITY IN THE COVETED BROOKWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT! This BEAUTIFUL new 3BR/3.5 BA Luxury Townhoome has 9ft ceilings, large open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with white cabinets/granite countertops/tile backsplash and very open living area featuring hardwoods on main, foyer, stairs. Swimming pool, clubhouse and walking trails will also be part of this long awaited subdivision. Enjoy this sidewalk community with wooded views and easy access to highway 78. Vacant and move in, view anytime.