Home
/
Snellville, GA
/
2102 Talmai Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

2102 Talmai Drive

2102 Talmai Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2102 Talmai Dr, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME COMMUNITY IN THE COVETED BROOKWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT! This BEAUTIFUL new 3BR/3.5 BA Luxury Townhoome has 9ft ceilings, large open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with white cabinets/granite countertops/tile backsplash and very open living area featuring hardwoods on main, foyer, stairs. Swimming pool, clubhouse and walking trails will also be part of this long awaited subdivision. Enjoy this sidewalk community with wooded views and easy access to highway 78. Vacant and move in, view anytime.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Talmai Drive have any available units?
2102 Talmai Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 2102 Talmai Drive have?
Some of 2102 Talmai Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 Talmai Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Talmai Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Talmai Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2102 Talmai Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 2102 Talmai Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2102 Talmai Drive offers parking.
Does 2102 Talmai Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 Talmai Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Talmai Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2102 Talmai Drive has a pool.
Does 2102 Talmai Drive have accessible units?
No, 2102 Talmai Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Talmai Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 Talmai Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2102 Talmai Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2102 Talmai Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

