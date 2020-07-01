All apartments in Snellville
Find more places like 2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snellville, GA
/
2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:21 PM

2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest

2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Snellville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
$1049 – 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath townhome!
.
AVAILABLE NOW!
.
SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT:
homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/986243?source=marketing
..
April | LEO
678-685-9932
(205) 635-9045
.
Contemporary style townhome with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Separate living room with fireplace. Roommate floor plan. Outside has a deck, great for entertaining. Newly renovated! New carpet, paint, and light fixtures. Gorgeous kitchen with appliances included. Fenced in the back-yard area is perfect for pets. Location is walking distance to the huge Briscoe Park across the street. There are 2 assigned parking spots.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest have any available units?
2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest have?
Some of 2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest offers parking.
Does 2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest have a pool?
No, 2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2040 Kings Gate Circle Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039

Similar Pages

Snellville 1 BedroomsSnellville 2 Bedrooms
Snellville Accessible ApartmentsSnellville Apartments with Gym
Snellville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GA
Morrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University