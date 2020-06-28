All apartments in Snellville
Last updated September 6 2019

1205 Masters Lane

1205 Masters Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Masters Lane, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area with beautiful bay windows! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Masters Lane have any available units?
1205 Masters Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 1205 Masters Lane have?
Some of 1205 Masters Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Masters Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Masters Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Masters Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Masters Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Masters Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Masters Lane offers parking.
Does 1205 Masters Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Masters Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Masters Lane have a pool?
No, 1205 Masters Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Masters Lane have accessible units?
No, 1205 Masters Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Masters Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Masters Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Masters Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Masters Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
