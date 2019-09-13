518 Christain Cir

Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom home with guest bedroom and full bath on the main level. Hardwood floors in the dining room, kitchen, breakfast room and foyer. New carpet thru out the other areas. Formal living and dining, large vaulted family room is open to the kitchen and breakfast. Huge master with sitting room upstairs with lovely master bath with garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities and walk in closet. Bedroom 3 has a private bath, bedrooms 4 & 5 share a jack and jill bath. The terrace level is partially finished it just needs flooring. Walk out to a stone patio and level yard. Stunning Greenbelt lot with lots of land behind the lot that can not be built on. Brick front and concrete siding. 2 car side entry garage with opener. Lots of house for the money.