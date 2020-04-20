All apartments in Senoia
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:45 AM

470 Southridge

470 Southridge · No Longer Available
Location

470 Southridge, Senoia, GA 30276

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Sweet home in Senoia for Rent. Front Porch with Swing to enjoy your day! Master Suite with Private Bathroom, Sink, Shower/Tub combo and walk in Closet. Great Room with Fireplace. Additional Two Bedrooms on opposite side of Master. They have Shared/Guest Full Bathroom. Dining Room with access to outside Deck! Kitchen with New appliances, hardwood Floors, Refrigerator, Desk area, dual Sink. Range and Microwave, Pantry and tons of cabinets. Laundry Room. Separate Detached Two Car Garage. Large Deck with private yard! This is a great home and you can drive a golf cart or walk to downtown Senoia!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 Southridge have any available units?
470 Southridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Senoia, GA.
What amenities does 470 Southridge have?
Some of 470 Southridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 Southridge currently offering any rent specials?
470 Southridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 Southridge pet-friendly?
No, 470 Southridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Senoia.
Does 470 Southridge offer parking?
Yes, 470 Southridge offers parking.
Does 470 Southridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 470 Southridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 Southridge have a pool?
No, 470 Southridge does not have a pool.
Does 470 Southridge have accessible units?
No, 470 Southridge does not have accessible units.
Does 470 Southridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 470 Southridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 470 Southridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 470 Southridge does not have units with air conditioning.
