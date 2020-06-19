All apartments in Scottdale
Find more places like 3532 Lantern View Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottdale, GA
/
3532 Lantern View Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3532 Lantern View Lane

3532 Lantern Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottdale
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3532 Lantern Wood Drive, Scottdale, GA 30079
Scottdale

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom town home home for rent in Scottdale, Dekalb County is simply spectacular. Featuring a roommate floorplan on two levels, family room with natural lighting and a gas fireplace, kitchen with an open view of the family room from the kitchen. This town home home lets you enjoy close proximity to shopping, restaurants and I-285.

small dog only

Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month charge for quality MERV 8 filters to be conveniently delivered to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.

Frequently Asked Questions
Pet Restrictions: small dog only
Smoking: No smoking in any of our units
Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one month's rent
Lease Length: We are accepting one or two year leases
============================================
Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (720) 545-0053.
Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.
PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3532 Lantern View Lane have any available units?
3532 Lantern View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottdale, GA.
Is 3532 Lantern View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3532 Lantern View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3532 Lantern View Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3532 Lantern View Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3532 Lantern View Lane offer parking?
No, 3532 Lantern View Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3532 Lantern View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3532 Lantern View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3532 Lantern View Lane have a pool?
No, 3532 Lantern View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3532 Lantern View Lane have accessible units?
No, 3532 Lantern View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3532 Lantern View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3532 Lantern View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3532 Lantern View Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3532 Lantern View Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr
Scottdale, GA 30033
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd
Scottdale, GA 30002
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl
Scottdale, GA 30030

Similar Pages

Scottdale 1 BedroomsScottdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottdale Apartments with BalconyScottdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Scottdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GA
Sugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Valley Brook

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Lanier Technical College