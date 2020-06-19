3532 Lantern View Lane

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom town home home for rent in Scottdale, Dekalb County is simply spectacular. Featuring a roommate floorplan on two levels, family room with natural lighting and a gas fireplace, kitchen with an open view of the family room from the kitchen. This town home home lets you enjoy close proximity to shopping, restaurants and I-285.



small dog only



Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month charge for quality MERV 8 filters to be conveniently delivered to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.



Frequently Asked Questions

Pet Restrictions: small dog only

Smoking: No smoking in any of our units

Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one month's rent

Lease Length: We are accepting one or two year leases

============================================

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (720) 545-0053.

Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.