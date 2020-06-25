3153 Bay St

Amenities

Blocks from public transportation, close to parks, schools, downtown Decatur, the Farmers Market and restaurants. Fresh Interior paint; carpet (1 yr), new bathroom vanity...Eat-in kitchen area, Central air & heat. Basic black appliances are included, along w/ onsite washer & dryer hook-ups. Utilities NOT included. (Call to schedule a showing...Available in Nov) 12 month lease; $1200 security deposit* Rental references a MUST; NON-refundable $50 application fee per adult. SERIOUS APPLICANTS ONLY No walk-ups. Property occupied.