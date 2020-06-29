2968 Fantasy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Absolute perfection in this charming in-town renovation. Gleaming hardwoods throughout. Large Family Room with wonderful natural light. Renovated Kitchen with upgraded appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast area. Oversized Master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Three secondary bedrooms perfect for an office, children or guests. Beautiful landscaped private lot with great entertaining space on deck and patio areas. Move-in ready and available now. Available for one year or extended lease! Call to see it today!