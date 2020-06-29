All apartments in Scottdale
2968 Fantasy Lane

2968 Fantasy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2968 Fantasy Lane, Scottdale, GA 30033
Greater Valley Brook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Absolute perfection in this charming in-town renovation. Gleaming hardwoods throughout. Large Family Room with wonderful natural light. Renovated Kitchen with upgraded appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast area. Oversized Master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Three secondary bedrooms perfect for an office, children or guests. Beautiful landscaped private lot with great entertaining space on deck and patio areas. Move-in ready and available now. Available for one year or extended lease! Call to see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2968 Fantasy Lane have any available units?
2968 Fantasy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottdale, GA.
What amenities does 2968 Fantasy Lane have?
Some of 2968 Fantasy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2968 Fantasy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2968 Fantasy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2968 Fantasy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2968 Fantasy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottdale.
Does 2968 Fantasy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2968 Fantasy Lane offers parking.
Does 2968 Fantasy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2968 Fantasy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2968 Fantasy Lane have a pool?
No, 2968 Fantasy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2968 Fantasy Lane have accessible units?
No, 2968 Fantasy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2968 Fantasy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2968 Fantasy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2968 Fantasy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2968 Fantasy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
