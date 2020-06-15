All apartments in Scottdale
Find more places like 2932 Westbury Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottdale, GA
/
2932 Westbury Dr
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:13 PM

2932 Westbury Dr

2932 Westbury Drive · (770) 733-1756
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottdale
See all
Greater Valley Brook
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2932 Westbury Drive, Scottdale, GA 30033
Greater Valley Brook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2932 Westbury Dr · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1142 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Adorable Two Bed Scottdale Ranch w/ Bonus Room! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1345354

This adorable Scottsdale ranch with two bedrooms and one bathroom has it all! The ranch features hardwood flooring throughout, custom interior paint, updated fixtures, tiled bathroom, a formal dining room, a bonus room off the living room and a large wooden deck overlooking the fully fenced backyard. The washer and dryer machines are included along with all kitchen appliances at no additional cost. This home sits in the Valley Brook Manor Subdivision off East Ponce De Leon and is convenient to both Downtown Decatur and I-285.

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1200

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 2932 Westbury D is currently being rented for $1295/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE3764397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2932 Westbury Dr have any available units?
2932 Westbury Dr has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2932 Westbury Dr have?
Some of 2932 Westbury Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2932 Westbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2932 Westbury Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 Westbury Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2932 Westbury Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottdale.
Does 2932 Westbury Dr offer parking?
No, 2932 Westbury Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2932 Westbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2932 Westbury Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 Westbury Dr have a pool?
No, 2932 Westbury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2932 Westbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 2932 Westbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 Westbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2932 Westbury Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2932 Westbury Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2932 Westbury Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2932 Westbury Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd
Scottdale, GA 30002
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr
Scottdale, GA 30033
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl
Scottdale, GA 30030

Similar Pages

Scottdale 1 BedroomsScottdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottdale Apartments with BalconyScottdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Scottdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GA
Sugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Valley Brook

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Lanier Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity