2932 Westbury Dr

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Adorable Two Bed Scottdale Ranch w/ Bonus Room! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1345354



This adorable Scottsdale ranch with two bedrooms and one bathroom has it all! The ranch features hardwood flooring throughout, custom interior paint, updated fixtures, tiled bathroom, a formal dining room, a bonus room off the living room and a large wooden deck overlooking the fully fenced backyard. The washer and dryer machines are included along with all kitchen appliances at no additional cost. This home sits in the Valley Brook Manor Subdivision off East Ponce De Leon and is convenient to both Downtown Decatur and I-285.



To Apply:



Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:



Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant



Section 8 Qualifications:



Minimum Credit Score of 550



Minimum Income Requirement 1200



No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years



No open judgments



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 2932 Westbury D is currently being rented for $1295/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



