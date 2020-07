Manchester at Mansell

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court cats allowed

Manchester at Mansel introduces community living at its finest in the heart of Roswell, Georgia. Residents have access to unique and must have amenities that encourage a relaxing and convenient lifestyle. Enjoy beautifully manicured landscapes that are perfect for a peaceful stroll with your favorite furry friend. Or unwind and relax at one of our two refreshing swimmings pool with a nearby new open-air lounge accommodated with an outdoor grilling area. Our community's spacious one, two, and three-bedroom garden-style apartment homes are designed to maximize comfort while offering black appliances, spacious closets, vinyl wood flooring, and newly renovated options in select units.Quietly nestled on the northwestern edge of Roswell and near GA 400, our community offers convenient access to major employment hubs, including Perimeter Center, Buckhead, and downtown Atlanta.Call to schedule your tour today — we're excited to welcome you home!