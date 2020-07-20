All apartments in Rockdale County
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:04 PM

3464 Creekwood Drive Southeast

3464 Creekwood Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3464 Creekwood Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA 30094

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Let’s Celebrate Winter with App Fees Waived by entering promo code CELEBRATE when you apply!

Your dream home awaits! Fall in love with this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, located in Conyers. As you walk through the home you will be pleased with the large living area and the fully upgraded kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. As you continue your tour, be sure to step outside to adore the large backyard which is perfect for entertaining! This home is pet friendly and move in ready.

This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online at www. Rently.com

Application fee $40 per adult

Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet –See Agent For Details

Apply online at www.msrenewal.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3464 Creekwood Drive Southeast have any available units?
3464 Creekwood Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockdale County, GA.
What amenities does 3464 Creekwood Drive Southeast have?
Some of 3464 Creekwood Drive Southeast's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3464 Creekwood Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
3464 Creekwood Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3464 Creekwood Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 3464 Creekwood Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 3464 Creekwood Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 3464 Creekwood Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 3464 Creekwood Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3464 Creekwood Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3464 Creekwood Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 3464 Creekwood Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 3464 Creekwood Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 3464 Creekwood Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3464 Creekwood Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3464 Creekwood Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3464 Creekwood Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 3464 Creekwood Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
