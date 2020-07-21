All apartments in Rockdale County
2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast
Last updated October 7 2019 at 8:27 PM

2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast

2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast, Rockdale County, GA 30094

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! The living room has a cozy fireplace with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter-top space! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub!
Fenced backyard with lots of shade trees! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=5g8x0ZWwKo&env=production
Qualified resident to receive half off November's rent if move in on or before October 11th!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast have any available units?
2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockdale County, GA.
What amenities does 2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast have?
Some of 2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast offer parking?
No, 2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast have a pool?
No, 2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
