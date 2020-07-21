2648 Laurel Woods Lane Southeast

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! The living room has a cozy fireplace with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter-top space! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub!

Fenced backyard with lots of shade trees! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=5g8x0ZWwKo&env=production

Qualified resident to receive half off November's rent if move in on or before October 11th!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.