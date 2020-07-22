2631 Rolling Hills Way Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage internet access

*Application fee reimbursement for qualified candidate*

Adorable ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths located in Conyers, GA. Available for immediate move in after credit evaluation. Shopping and recreation are just minutes away. Perfect space for a family. This home is AT&T Fiber internet ready. Rental has washer and dryer included. Please reach out to Mackie and Company's friendly staff for more information at 404-434-0608 or mackieandcompany08@gmail.com

*Currently not accepting government assistance housing vouchers*

*Due to social distancing guidelines and COVID-19 concerns, in person tours will be limited to those candidates who qualify. Please complete the application before scheduling a tour*