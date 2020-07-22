All apartments in Rockdale County
Last updated April 11 2020 at 3:15 AM

2603 Fieldstone View Lane Southeast

2603 Fieldstone View Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2603 Fieldstone View Lane Southeast, Rockdale County, GA 30013

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Home For Rent, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms in the Country Walk at Fieldstone Subdivision- Available Soon! Minutes to grocery shopping, dining and several convenience stores off Exit #84 Salem Rd!
Cozy floorpan offers a breakfast area within the open kitchen and family room with brick fireplace. The laundry room can accommodate a full size washer and dryer, down the hall to the large master bedroom and second bedroom. The unit is all electric, no gas appliances or utility at all.
Nearby schools include Peek's Chapel Elementary School, Peachtree Academy Conyers, Memorial Middle School and Salem High School. The closest grocery stores are Ingles and Food Depot. Nearby restaurants include Milo's Jerk Hut, Johnny's New York Style Pizza, McDonald's, Taco Bell and House of Lin.
The rent will be $900/mo if only a single month security deposit is applied but can be $800/mo if a 2 month security deposit is given.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 Fieldstone View Lane Southeast have any available units?
2603 Fieldstone View Lane Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockdale County, GA.
Is 2603 Fieldstone View Lane Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2603 Fieldstone View Lane Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 Fieldstone View Lane Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 2603 Fieldstone View Lane Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockdale County.
Does 2603 Fieldstone View Lane Southeast offer parking?
No, 2603 Fieldstone View Lane Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 2603 Fieldstone View Lane Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2603 Fieldstone View Lane Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 Fieldstone View Lane Southeast have a pool?
No, 2603 Fieldstone View Lane Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2603 Fieldstone View Lane Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2603 Fieldstone View Lane Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 Fieldstone View Lane Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2603 Fieldstone View Lane Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2603 Fieldstone View Lane Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2603 Fieldstone View Lane Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
