2603 Fieldstone View Lane Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry fireplace

Home For Rent, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms in the Country Walk at Fieldstone Subdivision- Available Soon! Minutes to grocery shopping, dining and several convenience stores off Exit #84 Salem Rd!

Cozy floorpan offers a breakfast area within the open kitchen and family room with brick fireplace. The laundry room can accommodate a full size washer and dryer, down the hall to the large master bedroom and second bedroom. The unit is all electric, no gas appliances or utility at all.

Nearby schools include Peek's Chapel Elementary School, Peachtree Academy Conyers, Memorial Middle School and Salem High School. The closest grocery stores are Ingles and Food Depot. Nearby restaurants include Milo's Jerk Hut, Johnny's New York Style Pizza, McDonald's, Taco Bell and House of Lin.

The rent will be $900/mo if only a single month security deposit is applied but can be $800/mo if a 2 month security deposit is given.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.