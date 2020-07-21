All apartments in Rockdale County
Find more places like 2143 W Chester Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockdale County, GA
/
2143 W Chester Circle
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:00 AM

2143 W Chester Circle

2143 W Chester Cir SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2143 W Chester Cir SE, Rockdale County, GA 30013

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch in a beautiful, peaceful neighborhood - This charming cozy ranch is 2000 square foot, 3 bedroom and 2.0 bathroom with a beautiful screen porch. It has an eat in kitchen, family room with fire place, formal living room and 2 car garage. It's situated in a mature, established, beautiful neighborhood. The nearest schools are Peek's Chapel Elementary School, Memorial Middle School and Salem High School. You are welcome to drive around the neighborhood and see the house from the street. Basic qualifications: no criminal background, no eviction history and can show monthly income of at least $3,300. Due to heavy call volumes, please text at 678-612-7436 or email tl_storey@yahoo.com if you are interested in viewing the house. The best way to reach us is by text messages: 678-612-7436!

(RLNE2514007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2143 W Chester Circle have any available units?
2143 W Chester Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockdale County, GA.
Is 2143 W Chester Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2143 W Chester Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2143 W Chester Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2143 W Chester Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockdale County.
Does 2143 W Chester Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2143 W Chester Circle offers parking.
Does 2143 W Chester Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2143 W Chester Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2143 W Chester Circle have a pool?
No, 2143 W Chester Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2143 W Chester Circle have accessible units?
No, 2143 W Chester Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2143 W Chester Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2143 W Chester Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2143 W Chester Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2143 W Chester Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE
Conyers, GA 30012
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct
Conyers, GA 30013
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE
Conyers, GA 30094
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Tall Oaks Apartments
348 Tall Oaks Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30013
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr
Conyers, GA 30012

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAConyers, GARedan, GAStone Mountain, GACovington, GALoganville, GATucker, GA
Snellville, GAMcDonough, GAClarkston, GABelvedere Park, GACandler-McAfee, GAPanthersville, GAScottdale, GAAvondale Estates, GANorth Decatur, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College