2143 W Chester Circle

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch in a beautiful, peaceful neighborhood - This charming cozy ranch is 2000 square foot, 3 bedroom and 2.0 bathroom with a beautiful screen porch. It has an eat in kitchen, family room with fire place, formal living room and 2 car garage. It's situated in a mature, established, beautiful neighborhood. The nearest schools are Peek's Chapel Elementary School, Memorial Middle School and Salem High School. You are welcome to drive around the neighborhood and see the house from the street. Basic qualifications: no criminal background, no eviction history and can show monthly income of at least $3,300. Due to heavy call volumes, please text at 678-612-7436 or email tl_storey@yahoo.com if you are interested in viewing the house. The best way to reach us is by text messages: 678-612-7436!



(RLNE2514007)