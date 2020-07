Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Wonderful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Conyers Close to I-20. - Very nice home with open airy floor plan with high ceilings and hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen area filled with tons of cabinet space, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Three Spacious bedroom with carpet all baths with granite countertops. 2 Car parking pad. Enjoy easy living in this 3 bedroom townhouse in Conyers with close access to Shopping and interstate I-20. Lawn Service included. Must See!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5895485)