Last updated October 17 2019 at 4:03 AM

8435 Park Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8435 Park Ridge Lane, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and wi
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8435 Park Ridge Lane have any available units?
8435 Park Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
Is 8435 Park Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8435 Park Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8435 Park Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8435 Park Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8435 Park Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 8435 Park Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8435 Park Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8435 Park Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8435 Park Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 8435 Park Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8435 Park Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 8435 Park Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8435 Park Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8435 Park Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8435 Park Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8435 Park Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
