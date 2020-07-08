All apartments in Riverdale
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:00 AM

7978 Palomino

7978 Palomino Pass · No Longer Available
Location

7978 Palomino Pass, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). MainStreet Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fees are $40 per adult. Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7978 Palomino have any available units?
7978 Palomino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7978 Palomino have?
Some of 7978 Palomino's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7978 Palomino currently offering any rent specials?
7978 Palomino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7978 Palomino pet-friendly?
Yes, 7978 Palomino is pet friendly.
Does 7978 Palomino offer parking?
Yes, 7978 Palomino offers parking.
Does 7978 Palomino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7978 Palomino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7978 Palomino have a pool?
No, 7978 Palomino does not have a pool.
Does 7978 Palomino have accessible units?
No, 7978 Palomino does not have accessible units.
Does 7978 Palomino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7978 Palomino has units with dishwashers.

