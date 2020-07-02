7155 Williamsburg Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace carpet

Recently renovated 2 bed 2.5 bathroom townhome with a covered patio. The main level provides luxury vinyl plank flooring and fireplace place. This home is freshly painted with new carpet upstairs. The backyard has tons of space for gatherings or your kids to play. The application fee is $50 per adult.



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.