Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:35 PM

7155 Williamsburg Drive

7155 Williamsburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7155 Williamsburg Drive, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated 2 bed 2.5 bathroom townhome with a covered patio. The main level provides luxury vinyl plank flooring and fireplace place. This home is freshly painted with new carpet upstairs. The backyard has tons of space for gatherings or your kids to play. The application fee is $50 per adult.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7155 Williamsburg Drive have any available units?
7155 Williamsburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7155 Williamsburg Drive have?
Some of 7155 Williamsburg Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7155 Williamsburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7155 Williamsburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7155 Williamsburg Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7155 Williamsburg Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 7155 Williamsburg Drive offer parking?
No, 7155 Williamsburg Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7155 Williamsburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7155 Williamsburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7155 Williamsburg Drive have a pool?
No, 7155 Williamsburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7155 Williamsburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 7155 Williamsburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7155 Williamsburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7155 Williamsburg Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

