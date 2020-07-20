All apartments in Riverdale
6877 Powers Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

6877 Powers Street

6877 Powers St · No Longer Available
Location

6877 Powers St, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

on-site laundry
bbq/grill
***Ask About Move In Specials*** Convenient to all this 3BR 2BA Riverdale Ranch features an oversized bonus room with potential for 4th BR, has its own entry, an eat-in kitchen, laundry room w/hook-ups adjacent to the kitchen, and a level backyard perfect for setting up a grill! Move right in! Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

High school: Riverdale High School
Middle school: Riverdale Middle School
Elementary school: Church Street Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1963

Lease Terms: 12 Months
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6877 Powers Street have any available units?
6877 Powers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
Is 6877 Powers Street currently offering any rent specials?
6877 Powers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6877 Powers Street pet-friendly?
No, 6877 Powers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 6877 Powers Street offer parking?
No, 6877 Powers Street does not offer parking.
Does 6877 Powers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6877 Powers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6877 Powers Street have a pool?
No, 6877 Powers Street does not have a pool.
Does 6877 Powers Street have accessible units?
No, 6877 Powers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6877 Powers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6877 Powers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6877 Powers Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6877 Powers Street does not have units with air conditioning.
