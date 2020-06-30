Rent Calculator
Home
/
Riverdale, GA
/
542 Shadowmoore Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:59 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
542 Shadowmoore Dr
542 Shadowmore Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Riverdale
Apartments under $900
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location
542 Shadowmore Drive, Riverdale, GA 30274
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Conveniently located off Hwy 138 and Hwy 85 in Riverdale. Just renovated with granite counter tops, fresh paint. 3BD/2.5BA. Larger than it looks. Won't last. Hurry!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 542 Shadowmoore Dr have any available units?
542 Shadowmoore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Riverdale, GA
.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Riverdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 542 Shadowmoore Dr have?
Some of 542 Shadowmoore Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 542 Shadowmoore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
542 Shadowmoore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 Shadowmoore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 542 Shadowmoore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Riverdale
.
Does 542 Shadowmoore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 542 Shadowmoore Dr offers parking.
Does 542 Shadowmoore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 542 Shadowmoore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 Shadowmoore Dr have a pool?
No, 542 Shadowmoore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 542 Shadowmoore Dr have accessible units?
No, 542 Shadowmoore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 542 Shadowmoore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 542 Shadowmoore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
