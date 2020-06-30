542 Shadowmoore Dr

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Conveniently located off Hwy 138 and Hwy 85 in Riverdale. Just renovated with granite counter tops, fresh paint. 3BD/2.5BA. Larger than it looks. Won't last. Hurry!