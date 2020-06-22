All apartments in Riverdale
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

529 Heatherdown Way

529 Heatherdown Way · No Longer Available
Location

529 Heatherdown Way, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Riverdale. Hardwood floors on the main level. Tile floors in the large kitchen. Large master suite with gas burning fireplace. Sep garden tub and shower. Large deck and back yard. Big basement partially finished. 15 minutes to the airport & downtown.

Appliance package includes:
– Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Garbage Disposal.

Other Features:
– Electric water heater. Gas heating and Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups in the laundry closet. 2-car garage!

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Heatherdown Way have any available units?
529 Heatherdown Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 Heatherdown Way have?
Some of 529 Heatherdown Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Heatherdown Way currently offering any rent specials?
529 Heatherdown Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Heatherdown Way pet-friendly?
No, 529 Heatherdown Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 529 Heatherdown Way offer parking?
Yes, 529 Heatherdown Way does offer parking.
Does 529 Heatherdown Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Heatherdown Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Heatherdown Way have a pool?
No, 529 Heatherdown Way does not have a pool.
Does 529 Heatherdown Way have accessible units?
No, 529 Heatherdown Way does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Heatherdown Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 Heatherdown Way has units with dishwashers.
