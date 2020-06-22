529 Heatherdown Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Riverdale. Hardwood floors on the main level. Tile floors in the large kitchen. Large master suite with gas burning fireplace. Sep garden tub and shower. Large deck and back yard. Big basement partially finished. 15 minutes to the airport & downtown.



Appliance package includes:

– Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Garbage Disposal.



Other Features:

– Electric water heater. Gas heating and Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups in the laundry closet. 2-car garage!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.