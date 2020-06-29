Amenities

890 Canyon Oak Loop Available 08/07/20 890 Canyon Oak Loop * Richmond Hill, GA * Townhome * $1250/month - Spacious Townhome in the Heart of Richmond Hill. Hardwood Floors throughout main level. Open and Airy Floor Plan with Great Kitchen. 3 Bedrooms plus 2.5 baths. Huge Master Closet. Great Family Neighborhood with Walk in Pool, Basketball Court Neighborhood Lake and Playground. Easy Commute to Fort Stewart, Hunter, Caesarstone and Gulf stream. Close to Shopping, Restaurants an I95.



