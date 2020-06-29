All apartments in Richmond Hill
890 Canyon Oak Loop
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

890 Canyon Oak Loop

890 Canyon Oak Loop · No Longer Available
Location

890 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
890 Canyon Oak Loop Available 08/07/20 890 Canyon Oak Loop * Richmond Hill, GA * Townhome * $1250/month - Spacious Townhome in the Heart of Richmond Hill. Hardwood Floors throughout main level. Open and Airy Floor Plan with Great Kitchen. 3 Bedrooms plus 2.5 baths. Huge Master Closet. Great Family Neighborhood with Walk in Pool, Basketball Court Neighborhood Lake and Playground. Easy Commute to Fort Stewart, Hunter, Caesarstone and Gulf stream. Close to Shopping, Restaurants an I95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 Canyon Oak Loop have any available units?
890 Canyon Oak Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond Hill, GA.
What amenities does 890 Canyon Oak Loop have?
Some of 890 Canyon Oak Loop's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 890 Canyon Oak Loop currently offering any rent specials?
890 Canyon Oak Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 Canyon Oak Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 890 Canyon Oak Loop is pet friendly.
Does 890 Canyon Oak Loop offer parking?
No, 890 Canyon Oak Loop does not offer parking.
Does 890 Canyon Oak Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 890 Canyon Oak Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 Canyon Oak Loop have a pool?
Yes, 890 Canyon Oak Loop has a pool.
Does 890 Canyon Oak Loop have accessible units?
No, 890 Canyon Oak Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 890 Canyon Oak Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 890 Canyon Oak Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 890 Canyon Oak Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 890 Canyon Oak Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
