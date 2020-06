Amenities

62 Shady Hill Circle Available 07/22/20 Mainstreet Subdivision Richmond Hill - Four bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in an ideal community very close to Richmond Hill's great schools. All bedrooms located upstairs, formal dining room with eat in kitchen area and a close powder room downstairs. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and an oversized master bathroom with double vanities, separate shower and jetted garden tub. Fenced in back yard for extra privacy.

Pets allowed with a non-refundable deposit of $350/pet



(RLNE5831274)