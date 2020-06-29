All apartments in Richmond Hill
Richmond Hill, GA
45 Summer Hill Court
45 Summer Hill Court

45 Summer Hill Ct · No Longer Available
Location

45 Summer Hill Ct, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Great open floor plan. Main level encompasses the living room, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar & stainless appliances, formal dining room and half bath on main level. Retreat upstairs to your master suite. Tray ceiling in master room. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower & double vanity. Upstairs you'll find the 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Loft & dedicated laundry room upstairs. Yay, no carrying laundry up & down stairs! Enjoy privacy with your fenced back yard. Sprinkler system. Amenity community with pool, playgrounds, sidewalks & streetlights. Easy commute to Fort Stewart, Hunter, Gulfstream and Airport. Just minutes from dining, shopping & I-95. Richmond Hill Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Summer Hill Court have any available units?
45 Summer Hill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond Hill, GA.
What amenities does 45 Summer Hill Court have?
Some of 45 Summer Hill Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Summer Hill Court currently offering any rent specials?
45 Summer Hill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Summer Hill Court pet-friendly?
No, 45 Summer Hill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond Hill.
Does 45 Summer Hill Court offer parking?
No, 45 Summer Hill Court does not offer parking.
Does 45 Summer Hill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Summer Hill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Summer Hill Court have a pool?
Yes, 45 Summer Hill Court has a pool.
Does 45 Summer Hill Court have accessible units?
No, 45 Summer Hill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Summer Hill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Summer Hill Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Summer Hill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Summer Hill Court does not have units with air conditioning.
