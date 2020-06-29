45 Summer Hill Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel pool playground

Great open floor plan. Main level encompasses the living room, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar & stainless appliances, formal dining room and half bath on main level. Retreat upstairs to your master suite. Tray ceiling in master room. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower & double vanity. Upstairs you'll find the 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Loft & dedicated laundry room upstairs. Yay, no carrying laundry up & down stairs! Enjoy privacy with your fenced back yard. Sprinkler system. Amenity community with pool, playgrounds, sidewalks & streetlights. Easy commute to Fort Stewart, Hunter, Gulfstream and Airport. Just minutes from dining, shopping & I-95. Richmond Hill Schools.