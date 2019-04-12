6458 Bedford Lane

Amenities

Awesome 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Lithonia for only $950!! Unbeatable rental price!! cozy rooms, great closet space, large living room with a breath taking fireplace, and a home with great character.



***FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS, PLEASE CALL 1-888-883-1193 OR GO TO RENTLY.COM



Qualifications:

No evictions or previous landlord debt within the past three years - five years.

No recent bankruptcies

Credit score of 500+

Must make 2 1/2 times the monthly rent

***Minimum 24-Month Lease. App Fee $49.50 per adult. Deposit min $980.00. ***



THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!!



***IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS PROPERTY VIA CRAIGSLIST, IT IS A SCAM POST. WE ARE LISTING THROUGH TRULIA, ZILLOW, HOTPADS AND RENTLY ONLY

PLEASE CALL 770-476-7650 OR EMAIL ALL BEST PROPERTIES MGMT CO at allbestproperties@gmail.com BEFORE SENDING ANY FUNDS.***



***PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR PET POLICY***

***WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***

***RENT IS $950.00 PLUS A $30.00 TRASH FEE PER MONTH***



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.