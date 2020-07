Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

***Available Now*** This 3 BR 2.5 BA home has a lovely floor plan for you. With beautiful marble tiled floors throughout, home features a fireplace, wall to wall carpet in every room, and nice sized bathrooms. Sunny eat - in kitchen includes SS appliances and glass patio door that leads to fenced in backyard. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.