6176 Dana Court

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***RECEIVE $250 GIFT CARD IF MOVE IN BY NOVEMBER 30; ALSO SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952



Stop The Car! You Will Love This Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Rocking Chair Front Porch. Great Open Plan With Plenty Of Natural Light, Perfect For Entertaining With Nice Kitchen That Opens To Dining Room And Flows Into Living Area. Large Bonus Room Great As Family Room Or PlayRoom. Quiet Neighborhood, Close To Schools. Hurry You Will Not Want To Miss This One!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Panola Way;

Middle School: Lithonia;

High School: Lithonia;

Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1134

