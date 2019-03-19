All apartments in Redan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6176 Dana Court

6176 Dana Court · No Longer Available
Location

6176 Dana Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***RECEIVE $250 GIFT CARD IF MOVE IN BY NOVEMBER 30; ALSO SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952

Stop The Car! You Will Love This Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Rocking Chair Front Porch. Great Open Plan With Plenty Of Natural Light, Perfect For Entertaining With Nice Kitchen That Opens To Dining Room And Flows Into Living Area. Large Bonus Room Great As Family Room Or PlayRoom. Quiet Neighborhood, Close To Schools. Hurry You Will Not Want To Miss This One!
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.

County:Dekalb;
Subdivision: Oxford Square;
Sq. Footage:1510;
Year Built: 1985;
Beds 3 Baths:2;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Panola Way;
Middle School: Lithonia;
High School: Lithonia;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1985

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1134
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6176 Dana Court have any available units?
6176 Dana Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6176 Dana Court currently offering any rent specials?
6176 Dana Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6176 Dana Court pet-friendly?
No, 6176 Dana Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 6176 Dana Court offer parking?
No, 6176 Dana Court does not offer parking.
Does 6176 Dana Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6176 Dana Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6176 Dana Court have a pool?
No, 6176 Dana Court does not have a pool.
Does 6176 Dana Court have accessible units?
No, 6176 Dana Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6176 Dana Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6176 Dana Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6176 Dana Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6176 Dana Court does not have units with air conditioning.
