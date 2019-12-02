All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 6129 Marbut Farms Chase Lithonia, GA 30058.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
6129 Marbut Farms Chase Lithonia, GA 30058
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:55 PM

6129 Marbut Farms Chase Lithonia, GA 30058

6129 Marbut Farms Chase · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6129 Marbut Farms Chase, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5276831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6129 Marbut Farms Chase Lithonia, GA 30058 have any available units?
6129 Marbut Farms Chase Lithonia, GA 30058 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6129 Marbut Farms Chase Lithonia, GA 30058 currently offering any rent specials?
6129 Marbut Farms Chase Lithonia, GA 30058 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6129 Marbut Farms Chase Lithonia, GA 30058 pet-friendly?
No, 6129 Marbut Farms Chase Lithonia, GA 30058 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 6129 Marbut Farms Chase Lithonia, GA 30058 offer parking?
No, 6129 Marbut Farms Chase Lithonia, GA 30058 does not offer parking.
Does 6129 Marbut Farms Chase Lithonia, GA 30058 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6129 Marbut Farms Chase Lithonia, GA 30058 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6129 Marbut Farms Chase Lithonia, GA 30058 have a pool?
No, 6129 Marbut Farms Chase Lithonia, GA 30058 does not have a pool.
Does 6129 Marbut Farms Chase Lithonia, GA 30058 have accessible units?
No, 6129 Marbut Farms Chase Lithonia, GA 30058 does not have accessible units.
Does 6129 Marbut Farms Chase Lithonia, GA 30058 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6129 Marbut Farms Chase Lithonia, GA 30058 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6129 Marbut Farms Chase Lithonia, GA 30058 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6129 Marbut Farms Chase Lithonia, GA 30058 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College