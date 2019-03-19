All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 6091 Old Wellborn Trce.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
6091 Old Wellborn Trce
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6091 Old Wellborn Trce

6091 Old Wellborn Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6091 Old Wellborn Trace, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952

Cozy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Split Level Home in Lithonia. In Quiet Neighborhood On Cul-De-Sac.You Will Love The Living/Dining Room, Large Kitchen With Appliances, Family Room. Master Bedroom with Private Bath and Walk-In Closet And 2 More Bedrooms and Hall Bath on Upper-Level Complete This Home. Enjoy Outdoors on Your Deck and Large Level Backyard.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.

County: Dekalb;
Subdivision: Wellborn;
Sq. Footage:1288;
Year Built: 1993;
Beds 3 Baths:2;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Panola;
Middle School: Lithonia;
High School: Lithonia;
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6091 Old Wellborn Trce have any available units?
6091 Old Wellborn Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6091 Old Wellborn Trce currently offering any rent specials?
6091 Old Wellborn Trce isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6091 Old Wellborn Trce pet-friendly?
No, 6091 Old Wellborn Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 6091 Old Wellborn Trce offer parking?
No, 6091 Old Wellborn Trce does not offer parking.
Does 6091 Old Wellborn Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6091 Old Wellborn Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6091 Old Wellborn Trce have a pool?
No, 6091 Old Wellborn Trce does not have a pool.
Does 6091 Old Wellborn Trce have accessible units?
No, 6091 Old Wellborn Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 6091 Old Wellborn Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 6091 Old Wellborn Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6091 Old Wellborn Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 6091 Old Wellborn Trce does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College