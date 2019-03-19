6091 Old Wellborn Trce

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952



Cozy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Split Level Home in Lithonia. In Quiet Neighborhood On Cul-De-Sac.You Will Love The Living/Dining Room, Large Kitchen With Appliances, Family Room. Master Bedroom with Private Bath and Walk-In Closet And 2 More Bedrooms and Hall Bath on Upper-Level Complete This Home. Enjoy Outdoors on Your Deck and Large Level Backyard.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.



County: Dekalb;

Subdivision: Wellborn;

Sq. Footage:1288;

Year Built: 1993;

Beds 3 Baths:2;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Panola;

Middle School: Lithonia;

High School: Lithonia;

