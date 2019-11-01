5912 Christopher Ln

Amenities

Large, clean home available: Newly renovated 4BR/3 BA home is located in Lithonia. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. This is a large split entry home with a separate living room, dining room upstairs. All rooms have fresh paint. Ceiling fans. There are hardwood floors upstairs. Kitchen appliances include stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Downstairs has a large room which could be used as a bedroom or extra den. Home includes two-car garage with automatic openers. Nice clean yard with a deck and shade in the back. We have adopted a no-pet policy. Available immediately. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm (lockbox on door powered by Rently).



Rent is $1,140.00. Security deposit is $1,140.00. Trash collection is $22.00/month. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $45.00 for each application. Applications must be submitted online at our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email (rent@hamptonhomestead.com).



Square Feet: 1,864 Built: 1970



For additional details, call Kathy at 678-592.5735.

