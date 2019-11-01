All apartments in Redan
Redan, GA
5912 Christopher Ln
Last updated November 1 2019 at 8:36 AM

5912 Christopher Ln

5912 Christopher Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5912 Christopher Lane, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large, clean home available: Newly renovated 4BR/3 BA home is located in Lithonia. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. This is a large split entry home with a separate living room, dining room upstairs. All rooms have fresh paint. Ceiling fans. There are hardwood floors upstairs. Kitchen appliances include stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Downstairs has a large room which could be used as a bedroom or extra den. Home includes two-car garage with automatic openers. Nice clean yard with a deck and shade in the back. We have adopted a no-pet policy. Available immediately. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm (lockbox on door powered by Rently).

Rent is $1,140.00. Security deposit is $1,140.00. Trash collection is $22.00/month. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $45.00 for each application. Applications must be submitted online at our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email (rent@hamptonhomestead.com).

Square Feet: 1,864 Built: 1970

For additional details, call Kathy at 678-592.5735.
Single-Family

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5912 Christopher Ln have any available units?
5912 Christopher Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5912 Christopher Ln have?
Some of 5912 Christopher Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5912 Christopher Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5912 Christopher Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 Christopher Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5912 Christopher Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5912 Christopher Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5912 Christopher Ln offers parking.
Does 5912 Christopher Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5912 Christopher Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 Christopher Ln have a pool?
No, 5912 Christopher Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5912 Christopher Ln have accessible units?
No, 5912 Christopher Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 Christopher Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5912 Christopher Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 5912 Christopher Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5912 Christopher Ln has units with air conditioning.
