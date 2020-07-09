All apartments in Redan
Last updated July 9 2020 at 3:05 AM

5712 Cedar Croft

5712 Cedar Croft Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5712 Cedar Croft Lane, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available for Self-Showing This lovely 4 bedroom home with a finished basement is located on the DeKalb County. A Semi-Private fenced in backyard with a large deck (not Pet Friendly). The rooms are accented with new plush carpet and the eat in kitchen has bright open windows. The Master bedroom has a walk in closet and it's private bath is accompanied with a double vanity and a separate shower with a garden tub. More than enough storage space help to attribute to the size of this home . Not only does the home come with the attributes listed there is also a double car garage. Make your appointment to view your future home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 Cedar Croft have any available units?
5712 Cedar Croft doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5712 Cedar Croft have?
Some of 5712 Cedar Croft's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5712 Cedar Croft currently offering any rent specials?
5712 Cedar Croft is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 Cedar Croft pet-friendly?
Yes, 5712 Cedar Croft is pet friendly.
Does 5712 Cedar Croft offer parking?
Yes, 5712 Cedar Croft offers parking.
Does 5712 Cedar Croft have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5712 Cedar Croft does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 Cedar Croft have a pool?
No, 5712 Cedar Croft does not have a pool.
Does 5712 Cedar Croft have accessible units?
No, 5712 Cedar Croft does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 Cedar Croft have units with dishwashers?
No, 5712 Cedar Croft does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5712 Cedar Croft have units with air conditioning?
No, 5712 Cedar Croft does not have units with air conditioning.
