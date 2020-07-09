5712 Cedar Croft

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available for Self-Showing This lovely 4 bedroom home with a finished basement is located on the DeKalb County. A Semi-Private fenced in backyard with a large deck (not Pet Friendly). The rooms are accented with new plush carpet and the eat in kitchen has bright open windows. The Master bedroom has a walk in closet and it's private bath is accompanied with a double vanity and a separate shower with a garden tub. More than enough storage space help to attribute to the size of this home . Not only does the home come with the attributes listed there is also a double car garage. Make your appointment to view your future home today!