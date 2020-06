Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Walk To MARTA From This Beautiful Townhome - Walk To MARTA From This Beautiful Town Home. Updated Home In Desirable Strathmoor Manor. 2 Master Suites, Large Rooms, Full Kitchen with All Appliances Including Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Patio, Ready For You Now With Washer and Dryer. Pets Considered, $300 Pet Fee. Schools: Panola Way ES, Miller Grove MS, Miller Grove HS. Please Visit www.rently.com to Schedule Your Viewing Now!



(RLNE3267716)