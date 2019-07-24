All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 5565 Panola Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
5565 Panola Place
Last updated July 24 2019 at 10:06 PM

5565 Panola Place

5565 Panola Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5565 Panola Place, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space which leads to dining area! Skylight in master bath! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5565 Panola Place have any available units?
5565 Panola Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5565 Panola Place have?
Some of 5565 Panola Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5565 Panola Place currently offering any rent specials?
5565 Panola Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5565 Panola Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5565 Panola Place is pet friendly.
Does 5565 Panola Place offer parking?
Yes, 5565 Panola Place offers parking.
Does 5565 Panola Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5565 Panola Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5565 Panola Place have a pool?
No, 5565 Panola Place does not have a pool.
Does 5565 Panola Place have accessible units?
No, 5565 Panola Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5565 Panola Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5565 Panola Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5565 Panola Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5565 Panola Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College