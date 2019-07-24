5565 Panola Place

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space which leads to dining area! Skylight in master bath! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.