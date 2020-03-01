All apartments in Redan
Last updated March 1 2020 at 6:01 PM

5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd

5485 Tunbridge Wells Road · No Longer Available
Location

5485 Tunbridge Wells Road, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-In Ready! This freshly Painted, 3 bed/2.5 bath spacious two-story home in cul-de-sac features a separate living room and den, huge bedrooms, walk-in closets, and sun-filled breakfast room. This is a great home that won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd have any available units?
5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd have?
Some of 5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd offers parking.
Does 5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd have a pool?
No, 5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd have accessible units?
No, 5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
