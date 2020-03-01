Move-In Ready! This freshly Painted, 3 bed/2.5 bath spacious two-story home in cul-de-sac features a separate living room and den, huge bedrooms, walk-in closets, and sun-filled breakfast room. This is a great home that won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd have any available units?
5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd have?
Some of 5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5485 Tunbridge Wells Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.