Redan, GA
5465 Panola Downs Road
Last updated March 10 2020 at 5:34 PM

5465 Panola Downs Road

5465 Panola Downs Road · (678) 932-1515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5465 Panola Downs Road, Redan, GA 30058

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1511 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious single family home was recently re-painted and comes with a two car garage with plenty of extra storage space, as well as a large backyard. It is less than a five minute drive to nearby Kroger, and Covington Square shopping center is down the block, making shopping a breeze.

For other available rentals, rental criteria, application information and FAQ's, please visit our website at https://www.sapirrealty.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Disclosure:

All information is believed to be accurate, however, changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist nor do we accept payment of deposits via CashApp, Zelle or Wire transfers. Please make sure to call our office to confirm payment options.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5465 Panola Downs Road have any available units?
5465 Panola Downs Road has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5465 Panola Downs Road currently offering any rent specials?
5465 Panola Downs Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5465 Panola Downs Road pet-friendly?
No, 5465 Panola Downs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5465 Panola Downs Road offer parking?
Yes, 5465 Panola Downs Road does offer parking.
Does 5465 Panola Downs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5465 Panola Downs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5465 Panola Downs Road have a pool?
No, 5465 Panola Downs Road does not have a pool.
Does 5465 Panola Downs Road have accessible units?
No, 5465 Panola Downs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5465 Panola Downs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5465 Panola Downs Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5465 Panola Downs Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5465 Panola Downs Road does not have units with air conditioning.
