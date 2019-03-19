Rent Calculator
5389 Forest East Lane
5389 Forest East Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5389 Forest East Lane, Redan, GA 30088
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath split level with den and screened porch.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2755984)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5389 Forest East Lane have any available units?
5389 Forest East Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
Is 5389 Forest East Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5389 Forest East Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5389 Forest East Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5389 Forest East Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 5389 Forest East Lane offer parking?
No, 5389 Forest East Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5389 Forest East Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5389 Forest East Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5389 Forest East Lane have a pool?
No, 5389 Forest East Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5389 Forest East Lane have accessible units?
No, 5389 Forest East Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5389 Forest East Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5389 Forest East Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5389 Forest East Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5389 Forest East Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
