All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 5389 Forest East Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
5389 Forest East Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5389 Forest East Lane

5389 Forest East Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5389 Forest East Lane, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath split level with den and screened porch.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2755984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5389 Forest East Lane have any available units?
5389 Forest East Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5389 Forest East Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5389 Forest East Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5389 Forest East Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5389 Forest East Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5389 Forest East Lane offer parking?
No, 5389 Forest East Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5389 Forest East Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5389 Forest East Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5389 Forest East Lane have a pool?
No, 5389 Forest East Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5389 Forest East Lane have accessible units?
No, 5389 Forest East Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5389 Forest East Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5389 Forest East Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5389 Forest East Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5389 Forest East Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 3 Bedrooms
Redan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedan Dog Friendly Apartments
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAPanthersville, GAWinder, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GA
Tyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAWatkinsville, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College