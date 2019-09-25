5164 Fieldgreen Crossing

Amenities

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home ready for new residents! Newly painted with large, sunny Eat-in Kitchen with lots of cabinet space , granite counters with appliances. Separate Living and Dining Rooms with cozy Family Room with wet bar. 4 spacious Bedrooms including Master with Private Bath. Large Unfinished Basement for lots of storage or play area. Quiet neighborhood close to Downtown Stone Mountain. Hurry this home will not last long. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.Smoking: NoYear Built: 1979Lease Terms: 12 MonthsDeposits: $1,528.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.