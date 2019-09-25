All apartments in Redan
Last updated September 25 2019 at 9:14 PM

5164 Fieldgreen Crossing

Redan
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

5164 Fieldgreen Crossing, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home ready for new residents! Newly painted with large, sunny Eat-in Kitchen with lots of cabinet space , granite counters with appliances. Separate Living and Dining Rooms with cozy Family Room with wet bar. 4 spacious Bedrooms including Master with Private Bath. Large Unfinished Basement for lots of storage or play area. Quiet neighborhood close to Downtown Stone Mountain. Hurry this home will not last long. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.Smoking: NoYear Built: 1979Lease Terms: 12 MonthsDeposits: $1,528.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5164 Fieldgreen Crossing have any available units?
5164 Fieldgreen Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5164 Fieldgreen Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
5164 Fieldgreen Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5164 Fieldgreen Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 5164 Fieldgreen Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5164 Fieldgreen Crossing offer parking?
No, 5164 Fieldgreen Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 5164 Fieldgreen Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5164 Fieldgreen Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5164 Fieldgreen Crossing have a pool?
No, 5164 Fieldgreen Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 5164 Fieldgreen Crossing have accessible units?
No, 5164 Fieldgreen Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 5164 Fieldgreen Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 5164 Fieldgreen Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5164 Fieldgreen Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 5164 Fieldgreen Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
