Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:44 PM

4973 Gatehouse Way

4973 Gatehouse Way · No Longer Available
Location

4973 Gatehouse Way, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
***Available Now*** Lovely 3BR 2BA two-story home is newly renovated and ready for occupancy with beautiful hardwood laminate floors, sunny living and separate dining rooms open to the updated kitchen and an inviting sunroom. The room flow makes a great place for entertaining with 3BRs on upper level including the master with its own private bath. A fenced backyard with patio, is perfect for enjoying backyard barbeques. Close to schools, shopping and so much more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: Redan High School
Middle school: Redan Middle School
Elementary school: Eldridge L. Miller Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4973 Gatehouse Way have any available units?
4973 Gatehouse Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 4973 Gatehouse Way have?
Some of 4973 Gatehouse Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4973 Gatehouse Way currently offering any rent specials?
4973 Gatehouse Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4973 Gatehouse Way pet-friendly?
No, 4973 Gatehouse Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 4973 Gatehouse Way offer parking?
No, 4973 Gatehouse Way does not offer parking.
Does 4973 Gatehouse Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4973 Gatehouse Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4973 Gatehouse Way have a pool?
No, 4973 Gatehouse Way does not have a pool.
Does 4973 Gatehouse Way have accessible units?
No, 4973 Gatehouse Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4973 Gatehouse Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4973 Gatehouse Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4973 Gatehouse Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4973 Gatehouse Way does not have units with air conditioning.

