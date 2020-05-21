4973 Gatehouse Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

***Available Now*** Lovely 3BR 2BA two-story home is newly renovated and ready for occupancy with beautiful hardwood laminate floors, sunny living and separate dining rooms open to the updated kitchen and an inviting sunroom. The room flow makes a great place for entertaining with 3BRs on upper level including the master with its own private bath. A fenced backyard with patio, is perfect for enjoying backyard barbeques. Close to schools, shopping and so much more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High school: Redan High School

Middle school: Redan Middle School

Elementary school: Eldridge L. Miller Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.