3 bedroom/2 bath split-foyer - Looking for affordable and accessible? This 3 bedroom/2 bath split-foyer is located close to the Mall at Stonecrest and I-20. With the master on main, it also gives you just enough separation from the kids or guests to feel like you have your own private oasis. Large walk-in closet and a covered back patio overlooking a large backyard.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2822503)