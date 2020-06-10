All apartments in Redan
2416 Rambling Way

2416 Rambling Way · No Longer Available
Location

2416 Rambling Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Full two-story home, 3br 2.5bath, City of Stonecrest. Stepless entry, spacious kitchen, breakfast area, built-in microwave. Family room with fireplace. Separate dining room, nice master bedroom with trey ceiling, tub & shower, and walk-in closets. Good size secondary bedrooms. W&D room. Private fenced-in backyard and patio. 2 attached car garage, kitchen level. Nice neighborhood, near shopping, restaurants, The Mall at Stonecrest, Arabia Mountain National Nature Preserve. easy access to I-285 and I-20. Showing by appointment only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 Rambling Way have any available units?
2416 Rambling Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 2416 Rambling Way have?
Some of 2416 Rambling Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 Rambling Way currently offering any rent specials?
2416 Rambling Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 Rambling Way pet-friendly?
No, 2416 Rambling Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2416 Rambling Way offer parking?
Yes, 2416 Rambling Way does offer parking.
Does 2416 Rambling Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2416 Rambling Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 Rambling Way have a pool?
No, 2416 Rambling Way does not have a pool.
Does 2416 Rambling Way have accessible units?
No, 2416 Rambling Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 Rambling Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2416 Rambling Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2416 Rambling Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2416 Rambling Way does not have units with air conditioning.
