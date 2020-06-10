2416 Rambling Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Full two-story home, 3br 2.5bath, City of Stonecrest. Stepless entry, spacious kitchen, breakfast area, built-in microwave. Family room with fireplace. Separate dining room, nice master bedroom with trey ceiling, tub & shower, and walk-in closets. Good size secondary bedrooms. W&D room. Private fenced-in backyard and patio. 2 attached car garage, kitchen level. Nice neighborhood, near shopping, restaurants, The Mall at Stonecrest, Arabia Mountain National Nature Preserve. easy access to I-285 and I-20. Showing by appointment only!